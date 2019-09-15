|
Dr. Nicholas Foy Nixon, Jr.
June 22, 1931 - September 12, 2019
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Nicholas Foy Nixon, Jr. passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home.
Born at Cherry Grove Beach on June 22, 1931, he was known to all his friends as Sonny. He was the son of Nicholas Foy Nixon, Sr. and Cecelia Watson Nixon. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Brogden Nixon; his sons, Lawrence Keith Nixon (Lisbeth Cubillan Nixon) and Nicholas Foy Nixon, III (Beth Connell); grandchildren, Loren Nixon, Sam Moody, Jane Moody, and Matthew Nixon; and brothers, Robert W. Nixon and Charles O. Nixon. He is predeceased by his sisters, Mary Cecelia Nixon and Patsy Nixon Singleton.
Dr. Nixon was a graduate of Wampee High School, The University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy in Columbia, and The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
He was always fitness oriented and was in good health until the age of 88. During his years in Pharmacy school, he paid his way by running Sonny's Pavilion on the ocean front in Cherry Grove Beach. He married Betsy Brogden of Durham, NC in 1960. Sonny and Betsy are members of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held in the fellowship hall at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 14 from 4 to 6 pm.
Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, September 15 at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 15, 2019