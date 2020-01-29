|
|
Nicholas William Taylor
February 10, 1995-January 18, 2020
Raleigh
Nicholas William Taylor, 24 of Raleigh, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born on February 10, 1995 in Durham County. He is the son of Troy W. Taylor and Mary (Liz) Riddle Taylor and brother of Jackson C. Taylor. Nicholas was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a graduate of Person High School class of 2013. Also he graduated from Wake Tech with an Associates Degree in Construction Management. He was employed ITS Construction of Raleigh as a Field Auditor and Quality Control Coordinator.
A celebration of Nicholas' life will be held at 3PM, Saturday February 1, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church and Fellowship Hall.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 29, 2020