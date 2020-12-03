Nina Cataliotti Sessions
June 20, 1925 - November 24, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Nina Sessions passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Dr. John Sessions, parents Lucy and John Cataliotti, sisters Marian Greco, Jean Dwinell and Lucille Biehl. She is survived by sisters Camille Accardi of Holtsville, Joan DeMeo of Knoxville, TN. and numerous nieces and nephews. The family greatly appreciates the wonderful care of Nina given by Beverly, Carol, Brooke, Lucy and Josie and a special thanks and appreciation for Bill and his family for looking out for Nina. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
.