Nina Cataliotti Sessions
1925 - 2020
Nina Cataliotti Sessions
June 20, 1925 - November 24, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Nina Sessions passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Dr. John Sessions, parents Lucy and John Cataliotti, sisters Marian Greco, Jean Dwinell and Lucille Biehl. She is survived by sisters Camille Accardi of Holtsville, Joan DeMeo of Knoxville, TN. and numerous nieces and nephews. The family greatly appreciates the wonderful care of Nina given by Beverly, Carol, Brooke, Lucy and Josie and a special thanks and appreciation for Bill and his family for looking out for Nina. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Herald Sun on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
1 entry
December 2, 2020
Aunt Nina, ( we called her that because she was my Godmother) I love you and so grateful for you when we lived in Chapel Hill after I was born. And all the times we kept in touch! My mom, dad and Rodney loved you and Uncle John so much as I did. I will miss you! Love, Susan McKnight Cooper( My dad was Dr. Rodney McKnight ,Sr. and was at UNC when John was there.)
Susan McKnight Cooper
Friend
