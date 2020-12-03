Aunt Nina, ( we called her that because she was my Godmother) I love you and so grateful for you when we lived in Chapel Hill after I was born. And all the times we kept in touch! My mom, dad and Rodney loved you and Uncle John so much as I did. I will miss you! Love, Susan McKnight Cooper( My dad was Dr. Rodney McKnight ,Sr. and was at UNC when John was there.)

