Nita Gay Hughes Gladstone
Nita Gay Hughes Gladstone

March 7, 1942 - October 30, 2020

Durham

Nita Gay Hughes Gladstone passed away October 30th at home with her daughter and husband by her side after a long bout with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on March 7th, 1942 to the late Juanita and Gaither Hughes. Nita Gay grew up in Danville, Virginia. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Durham NC. She was also a member of the Day Lily Garden Club, Hope Valley Country Club and Hollow Rock Racket and Swim Club. Nita Gay graduated from Converse College in Spartanburg, SC with a BA degree and English major. She also received a BS Interior Design degree from Meredith College. She was the owner of Custom Interiors, an interior design company. Bridge, tennis, and reading were some of her favorite things and she was a member of local bridge, tennis and book clubs. Nita Gay married Donald Roberts Gladstone on September 12, 1964 and they had two daughters; Deborah Roberts and Julia Hughes Gladstone.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Roberts Gladstone, her daughter Julia Gladstone Serrato and her husband Jaime Luis Serrato, her twin grandsons; Caden Gladstone Serrato and Tyler James Serrato, and her granddaughter Haley Alexis Serrato, Nita Gay's sister Sarah Ford Bryson and her two sons William Holmes Bryson IV and Matthew Marshall Bryson and sister in law Carolyn "JoAnne" Vaden and husband Julian. Nita Gay is preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Roberts Gladstone.

Due to the Covid 19 virus, a graveside service will be held at Bell Haven Cemetery on the Eastern Shore of Virginia on November 6, 2020 at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association at 5171 Glenwood Ave #101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

The family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC, and Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
