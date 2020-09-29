1/1
Noah Hall
Noah Lee Hall

September 6, 2020 ~ September 26, 2020

Burlington

Noah Lee Hall, 20 days old, passed away at Duke University Hospital on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Alamance County on September 6, 2020.

Noah is survived by his parents, Lucus "Luke" Scott Hall and Destani Lee Appel Hall; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Sue Wills Appel; paternal grandfather, Craig Hall; maternal great grandmother, Barbara Parris Appel; aunts and uncles, Kenni Watkins (Jeff), Todd Going (Jamie), Sheri Stephenson (Brandon), Bobby Hall (Olivia), Mikey Hall, Jake Hall, Ally Hall and Aaron Hall.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David Lee Appel; maternal great grandfather, Kenneth Appel, Sr.; and paternal great grandparents, Ralph Dwight Hall and Jewell Lee Hall.

The celebration of life service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at First Wesleyan Church of Burlington by Rev. Dennis Boone with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park by Rev. Greg Long. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 1:45pm Tuesday at the church prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First Wesleyan Church of Burlington, 304 S. Anthony Road, Burlington, NC 27215. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
First Wesleyan Church of Burlington
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First Wesleyan Church of Burlington
Funeral services provided by
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
Praying for your family
Donna C Barnwell
