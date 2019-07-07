Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Memorial Gardens

Norella Sanes

Norella Sanes Obituary
Norella Sanes

Durham

Norella Sanes, 72, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. Mrs. Sanes was born in California, the daughter of the late Norwood Sewell and Fay Dunavant Sewell. She loved sitting on her porch at the lake with a good book. She was retired from Tuscarora Plastics as a Secretary

Mrs. Sanes is survived by her husband, Bobby Sanes; sister, Linda Morgan and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Wayne Weaver officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 8, at Clements Funeral Home in Durham and other times at the home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 7, 2019
