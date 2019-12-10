|
|
Norma Barringer Daniel
Salisbury
Norma Barringer Daniel, age 91, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Autumn Care of Salisbury.
Norma was born September 12, 1928 in Rowan County. She was the last surviving child of the late Laura Jane Agner Barringer and David Barringer. She was educated in the Rowan County Schools and was a homemaker. She was a caregiver for her family's children and neighborhood children. She was a lifelong member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and a member of the Friendship Club. Norma loved to bake for family and friends.
Preceding her in death was her husband Claude Charles Daniel, Jr. on May 31, 1986; daughter Nona Juanita Daniel; brothers Lincoln, Paul, Irving and John Barringer; sisters Louise File, Esther Graham and Mary Barringer.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son John M. Barringer (Betty) of Salisbury; daughters Carolyn Benner of Salisbury and Grace Griffin (Ronnie) of Durham; grandchildren Denise Griffin, Candace Riedl (Scott), Renee Smith (Joe), Bill Brown (Karen), Wendy Ervin (Jeff), Amanda Wagner (Dale) and Melissa Barringer; great-grandchildren Lauren Riedl, Trent Smith, Kirk Brown (Hope), Caity Haddad (Matt), Lauren Brown, Greg Brown, Tricia Brown, Caroline Ervin, Courtney Wagner, Bryson Wagner and Ericia Wagner; 7 nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2-3:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Family Life Center.
Service: 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church conducted by Rev. William S. Ketchie with burial to follow at church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Renovation to Sanctuary Exterior Fund, 9275 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Daniel family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 10, 2019