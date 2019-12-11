|
Norman Hill, Jr.
March 19, 1917 - November 20, 2019
Durham
Norman Hill, Jr., a longtime Durham-Chapel Hill resident passed away on November 20 in Springfield,VA at the age of 102.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Alice Lentz, and his son, Norman Hill III.
Previously, he and his wife were owners/designers of Hills Florist in Carrboro and later he worked for the Orange County ABC.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Sparks (Raymond) of Springfield, VA, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at Hall Wynne Funeral Service.
Graveside services will be held 9:30am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Westwood Cemetery in Carrboro.
Donations may be made to the in his memory.
The Hill family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 11, 2019