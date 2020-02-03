|
|
Norman Louis Remington
HILLSBOROUGH
Norman Louis Remington, age 83, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1937 in Durham, NC to the late John and Nellie Remington and was the youngest of six siblings.
He was an extraordinary man, son, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and mentor. He worked as an automobile body repairman and had a long-running small body shop until he semi-retired. He had a passion for racing and had a driving career that lasted from the early '60s to the late '90s. He loved coaching little league baseball, and coached his son and daughter's teams throughout the years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and playing golf with family and friends. He continued to play golf weekly until his recent health decline. Most of all, his true heart and soul was his family and his friends. He never missed a milestone in his children and grandchildren's lives. He had a great sense of humor and was one of the kindest souls ever encountered.
Norman is survived by his wife, Diane Remington; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Remington; grandchildren, Kenneth Remington Jr. (Amber), Baxter Remington (Lorraine), Lanie Parham, Eric Truscott; and great-grandchildren, Evan, Brenden, Robynn, Jordynn, Trey, Brooklynn. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Elliott.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Remington and siblings, Linwood, Chester, Mary, Julia.
A service will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home, 211 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC 27703. The family will greet friends from 4-5:00 pm prior to the service at Hudson
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 3, 2020