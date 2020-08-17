Olive Hopson

Olive Williams Hopson



July 24, 1945 - August 12, 2020



Durham



Olive W. Hopson was born in Clinton, NC to the late Rev. Jeremiah and Mrs. Leolar Williams on July 24, 1945. She graduated from Sampson High School in 1963. After graduating she matriculated to Fayetteville State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Olive began her teaching career in the fall of 1967 in Washington, DC as a member of the Urban Teacher Corps. As a result, she was named "Most Outstanding Teacher". She pursued graduate studies in English at Howard University and later earned a Master of Arts in Guidance and Counseling from Hampton Institute.



Olive relocated to Hampton, VA and taught English at Lindsay Middle and Hampton High School. She went on to become a guidance counselor at Hampton High where she was awarded the "Outstanding Educator Award." She was especially adept at identifying deserving students who were eligible for financial aid or full academic scholarships. One very special award was given to her son, Russell who received a full "Life Gets Better" scholarship to Florida A & M University in Tallahassee, FL.



Olive was married to Russell B. Hopson of Yorktown, VA. To this union, a son Russell Williams Hopson was born. He currently resides in Atlanta, GA where he's an Area Vice President for Amedisys Home Health.



Olive was a member of several civic and professional organizations. She was "Outstanding Playground of the Year Coordinator" for Yorktown, VA; held membership in The National Education Association, National Certified Counselor Association and Outstanding Educators. As an educator, Olive worked tirelessly and unselfishly to share her expertise in community and educational settings. She presented workshops on spiritual growth, self-esteem, financial aid, vocational counseling, college admission, teen pregnancy and high-risk students.



Olive joined Sampson Chapel Disciple Church in Clinton, NC at an early age and has since maintained membership at First Baptist Church in Hampton, VA. There she participated in Gospel choir, Bible Study and spoke at various cultural and Black History Programs. Upon relocating to Durham, NC, she joined White Rock Baptist church where she sang in the Gospel choir and was an active and faithful member.



Olive was a life-member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a Golden Soror, having served as an active member for more than fifty years. Most recently, she was a member of the Alpha Zeta Omega Chapter in Durham, NC. Her tenure in the sorority included serving as President of the Lambda Omega Chapter in Newport News, VA. She also received numerous AKA honors and awards.



Olive was initiated into the Hampton (VA) Chapter of The Links, Inc. and continued to actively serve the organization for 30 years by chairing endless committees, attending Area Conferences and National Assemblies. Upon her relocation to Durham, she continued this service in the Triangle Park (NC) Chapter where she ultimately attained Alumna status.



If you ever had the opportunity to meet Olive or look into her eyes you could see that she was a divine spirit. She always had a kind or inspirational word for everyone. God placed her on earth to bring joy, love, happiness and laughter to all of us. With her mission accomplished she has now gone home to heaven where we can all be certain that she is happy, free and keeping everyone doubled over in laughter.



Olive was a resident of Durham Regent Retirement Community in Durham, NC where she was selected as Mrs. Durham Regent and "Ambassador for the Residents". She produced and coordinated The "Outstanding" Durham Regent Talent Show. Olive is survived by one son, Russell W. Hopson of Atlanta GA; a sister, Mrs. Alice W. Hughley (brother-in-law, Dr. Carey Hughley) of Durham, NC; a brother, Dr. Jesse Williams (sister-in-law, Dr. Noralean Williams). She is also survived by numerous nieces, and nephews.



