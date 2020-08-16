1/1
Olive Williams Hopson
1945 - 2020
Mrs. Olive Williams Hopson

July 24, 1945 - August 12, 2020

Durham

Mrs. Olive W. Hopson, 75, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Her service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at White Rock Baptist Church, 3400 Fayetteville St. and is limited to 50 attendees. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. There is a public viewing at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. on Monday, April 17, from 2:00 pm - 6:30 pm. Masks are required for the viewing and the service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in the name of Olive W. Hopson to the Sampson High School Alumni Association, Incorporated Scholarship Endowment Fund. Kindly make checks payable to SHSAA, Inc. Endowment Fund and mail them to: P.O. Box 975, Riverdale, MD 20738

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
02:00 - 06:30 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
AUG
18
Service
11:00 AM
White Rock Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Our prayers and thoughts to the family.
Sandra Hopson Castine
Friend
