Mrs. Olive Williams Hopson



July 24, 1945 - August 12, 2020



Durham



Mrs. Olive W. Hopson, 75, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Her service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at White Rock Baptist Church, 3400 Fayetteville St. and is limited to 50 attendees. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. There is a public viewing at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. on Monday, April 17, from 2:00 pm - 6:30 pm. Masks are required for the viewing and the service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in the name of Olive W. Hopson to the Sampson High School Alumni Association, Incorporated Scholarship Endowment Fund. Kindly make checks payable to SHSAA, Inc. Endowment Fund and mail them to: P.O. Box 975, Riverdale, MD 20738



