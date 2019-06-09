Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
McMannen Methodist Church
Durham, NC
View Map

Onie Jordan


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Onie Jordan Obituary
Onie Jordan

May 20, 1923 to June 2, 2019

Durham, NC

Onie passed away June 2, 2019 at the Hospice Home in Burlington NC. She was preceded in death by her husbands Donald Wells and Walter Jordan. Onie is last of her six siblings. She is survived by her son Wayne Jordan and his wife Claudia. She will be greatly missed by her 2 grand children, 5 great grand children, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her celebration of life will be held at McMannen Methodist Church in Durham, NC on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at 11:00 am. There will be a reception at the church following the celebration.
Published in HeraldSun on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now