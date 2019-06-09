|
|
Onie Jordan
May 20, 1923 to June 2, 2019
Durham, NC
Onie passed away June 2, 2019 at the Hospice Home in Burlington NC. She was preceded in death by her husbands Donald Wells and Walter Jordan. Onie is last of her six siblings. She is survived by her son Wayne Jordan and his wife Claudia. She will be greatly missed by her 2 grand children, 5 great grand children, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her celebration of life will be held at McMannen Methodist Church in Durham, NC on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at 11:00 am. There will be a reception at the church following the celebration.
Published in HeraldSun on June 9, 2019