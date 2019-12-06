|
|
Oscar "O.J." Williams, Jr.
August 28, 1939 - December 1, 2019
Durham
Mr. Oscar "O.J." Williams passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Durham VA Medical Center.
O.J. was born to the late Oscar Williams and the late Edith Massey Williams Bullock in Durham, North Carolina on August 28, 1939.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Martin; and brother, Chester Lee Williams.
A celebration of life service will take place on Monday, December 9th, at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701, at 4:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 6, 2019