Mr. Otho Lee Hursey, 89, has taken his heavenly flight to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whom he loved supremely. "A faithful man shall abound in blessings" (Prov. 28:20) describes him well. Otho, better known to his family as "Pa" was loved by all who knew him and brought much joy, laughter and friendship into everyone's life as he never met a stranger.



He leaves behind to cherish almost 71 years of marriage, Shirley Utley Hursey, who was the love of his life. His sons Don (Donna), Van (Pam) and daughter, Sherry (Dave) and one living brother, George (Mary) of Brockton, MA. The joy of his days were his six grandchildren, Kenneth (Annie), Kara (Larry), Tiffany (Toby), Tyler, Brice and Brooke and his four great-grandchildren, Kenny, Mariah, Justus and Edyn with whom he shared many treasured moments and many nieces and nephews.



Raised in the Oak Grove community he spent many mornings having breakfast at The Grove with his friends. He loved missions work, doing for others, fishing, bird watching and playing dart ball with his DMBC friends. He worked many years for the City of Durham at the Department of Water & Sewer and retired in 1985. He was never one to shy away from hard work and stayed active after he retired until his health declined. He was an active and faithful member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years and had served as a Deacon. Truly, "the joy of the Lord was his strength" Nem. 8:10.



He was reunited in heaven with his parents, Sylvester and Bessie Hursey, eight siblings, Pauline, Margaret, Virginia, Wade, JB, Sylvester, Sidney and Corrine.



Pallbearers will be Brice Hursey, Kenneth Hursey, Tyler Handfinger, Frankie Hall, Bob Baker and Arthur Daniels. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Dempsey, Lawson Baker, Charles Nobles, Jack Sanderford, David Carroll and Tim Tippett.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 133 Robbins Road, Durham, NC 27703 and other times at the home. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Durham Memorial Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Ed Denton and Pastor Greg Allison. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.



"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints" (Psalm 116:15) and Otho Lee, you were most precious in our sights too.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to the Bible Baptist Church for the Dominican Republic Mission Team, 2047 Gate Number Two Road, Creedmoor, NC 27522. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 6, 2019