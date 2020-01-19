Home

Community Funeral Home Of Beulaville Inc
840 W Main St
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Owen Wilson Brown


1952 - 2020
Owen Wilson Brown Obituary
Owen Wilson Brown

November 19, 1952-January 16, 2020

Durham, North Carolina

Owen "Wilson" Brown, Age 67, passed away on January 16th, 2020 surrounded by his family at Duke University Hospital. Wilson was born on November 19th, 1952 in Rose Hill, N.C. Born to Woodrow and Evelyn Brown, he was one of five kids raised in the home town of Chinquapin, N.C. In his youth, he developed a love for athletics, lettering in basketball and baseball at East Duplin High School.

Wilson attended college at East Carolina University, studying accounting. There, he met his wife Parvin Jafari and a group of friends that remained close to him throughout his life. On July 12th, 1980 Wilson and Parvin were married in Greenville, N.C.

Later in life, Wilson discovered his love for coaching. "Coach Brown" left a lasting impact on youth baseball in Southern Durham. He cherished his time spent on the field with his teams and his two sons.

Wilson is survived by his beloved wife, of 39 years, Parvin Brown, son Aaron and wife Hillary, son Eric and wife Katherine, grandchildren Haleh, Lenore, Woodrow, mother Evelyn Brown, siblings Hershall and wife Bertie, and sister Sharon Peele, seven nieces and four nephews.

Service will be held at Community Funeral Home, 840 W Main Street Beulaville N.C. 28518, Monday January 20 at ll:00am.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 19, 2020
