Pam Hall Cagle
June 23, 1957 - August 16, 2019
Rougemont
Pam Hall Cagle died peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 16, 2019 at age 62 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Predeceased by her parents, Preston & Maudie Hall, she is survived by her loving family - her husband of 44 years Rick Cagle of Rougemont, her daughter Tiffany Cagle of Durham, her son Jeffrey Cagle of Rougemont, her "adopted" son Ricardo Maldonado-Garcia of Durham, her brother Johnny Hall (Kathy) of Durham, her brother Phil Hall of New York, NY, her sister Sharon Hall (Pat Mastin) of Apex, and her granddogs Sadie, Lucy, Zeus, Cupcake, Patches, Savannah, and Max.
She graduated from Southern High School as Valedictorian in 1975 and was named to Who's Who Among American High School Music Students. She received her BSBA in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from UNC Chapel Hill and worked at IBM for 16 years in accounting and finance where she was named to International Who's Who of Professional & Business Women. She had a passion for music and glorified God with her musical talent as the minister of music at Berry's Grove Baptist Church for over 26 years, as a singer/ soloist with the North Carolina Baptist Singers for 15 years, as the Associational Minister of Music for the Beulah Baptist Association from 2004 to 2005, as a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and choir, and as a singer/ soloist with the Roxboro Community Choir. She was active at her churches through the years teaching, leading, and serving. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held 2PM Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church by the Rev. Marc Francis, the Rev. Al Huffman and the Rev. Craig Willingham.
Per Pam's request, in lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1104 Milton Rd., Durham, NC, 27712.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 18, 2019