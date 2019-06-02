Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Pamela Bray Umstead

June 29, 1941 - May 31, 2019



Durham



DURHAM-Mrs. Pamela Jean Bray Holloman Umstead, 77, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Mrs. Umstead was born June 29, 1941 to the late Dan Lee Bray and Juanita Hatfield Bray in Durham, NC. After graduating from Durham High School, she worked as a secretary at UNC, Nello Teer Construction Company and was a manager for H&R Block prior to retiring. She married Chester Ray Holloman, Sr., now deceased, and had three sons; Chester Ray Holloman, Jr. of Durham who survives and Daniel Wayne Holloman and Michael Anthony Holloman, both deceased.



Mrs. Umstead married John Robert Umstead, Sr, now deceased, and became the stepmother to three sons: John Robert Umstead, Jr. (Sandy) of Cary, Rick Umstead (Dana) of Angier and Randy (Mary) Umstead of Durham.



Mrs. Umstead is survived by sisters, Juanita May Bray Parnell (Bob) of Swepsonville, and Donna Bray Wilson (Lanis) of Fuquay Varina. Mrs. Umstead is survived by her son, Michael's widow, daughter in law- Donna Holloman. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Devin Grendas, Morgan Holloman; step grandchildren; Charlotte Florez, Brandi Umstead, Alison Umstead, Jessica Daye and Robert Tarpley. She was preceded in death by step grandchild, Brian Umstead. Mrs. Umstead is survived by fourteen great grandchildren.



She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Ms. Umstead was a member of the Daughters of the America Revolution- General Davie Chapter, was selected Cub Scout Den Mother of the Year, Durham District of the Occaneechi Council, was chosen Woman of the Year by the Civitan Club, former treasurer of NAMI, past president of the state Kings Daughters Home, a Friends of the Library donor as well as giving generously to many charitable organizations.



While very active in her community, she found great pleasure with her life-long friends playing Bridge, attending plays and concerts, dancing and travelling internationally with her husband, John. Sunday lunch gatherings and pool parties of the children and grandchildren were her favorite times. She and John loved spending every New Year's Eve out dining with her life-long friends, Carol and Dick McGranahan. Pamela will be sorely missed by many.



A visitation at will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11:00 – 1:00 pm. prior to the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Julia Webb Bowden. Pallbearers will be Lance Harold, Rob Parnell, Russell Wilson, Adam Perry, Joel Deese, Rick Hickman, and Sean Conway. Burial will at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bahama.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to Bethany United Methodist Church, 2809 Guess Road, Durham, NC 27705. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com. Published in HeraldSun on June 2, 2019