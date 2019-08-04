Home

Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery, Section 3

Pamela Gregory


1949 - 2019
Pamela Gregory Obituary
Pamela Elaine Gregory

September 16, 1949 - July 31, 2019

Durham

Pamela "Pam" Elaine Gregory, 69, died July 31, 2019 at Murdoch Developmental Center.

Pam is survived by her Godparents, Tommy and Carol Monk and several cousins.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Maplewood Cemetery, Section 3 with Chaplin Brandon Rhodes officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Murdoch Developmental Center, 1600 East C. Street, Butner, NC 27509

The Gregory family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 4, 2019
