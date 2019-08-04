|
Pamela Elaine Gregory
September 16, 1949 - July 31, 2019
Durham
Pamela "Pam" Elaine Gregory, 69, died July 31, 2019 at Murdoch Developmental Center.
Pam is survived by her Godparents, Tommy and Carol Monk and several cousins.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Maplewood Cemetery, Section 3 with Chaplin Brandon Rhodes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Murdoch Developmental Center, 1600 East C. Street, Butner, NC 27509
