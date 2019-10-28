Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Pamela Sue Dixon

Pamela Sue Dixon Obituary
Pamela Sue Dixon

Hillsborough

Pamela Sue Dixon, 46, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home in Hillsborough. She was born in Durham, the daughter of Brenda Sue Carden and the late Wallace Leonard Carden. In addition to her father, she was also predeceased by her grandfather, William Henry Harrison.

Ms. Dixon worked at Sports Endeavors as an Email Agent.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Dixon is survived by her fiancé, Andrew Jordan; daughter, Jessica Elaine Dixon (James Pruitt); grandchildren, Ashton Boyd, Kenleigh Boyd, Wyatt Pruitt; and grandmother, Shirley Harrison.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Dr. Phil Clark officiating. Burial will follow the service in Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Jessica Dixon, in care of Ms. Dixon's grandchildren.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 28, 2019
