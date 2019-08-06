|
|
Patrica Ann Mullins
March 26, 1939 - August 3, 2019
Durham
Patricia A (Pat) Mullins, 80 of Croasdaile Parkway passed away peacefully in her sleep following a short illness.
Pat was born in Natchez, Mississippi on March 26, 1939. Pat was the daughter of the late Ernest and Elizabeth Green. She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother Ernie Green and sister Sue Renfrow. She is survived by her daughter Teri Mullins Pond (Jeff); her son, Michael R Mullins; two grandsons, James and Daniel Pond; and great granddaughter Raina Jaggers.
She graduated from Natchez High School in 1957 after which received a degree from Draughon's Business College. She married her loving husband of 53 years, Jim in September 1959. She was a wife and loving mother to her husband and two children. In 1975 She started working in the Durham County Schools as a teachers aide and then later as an office assistant. She retired from the school system in 2003.
Pat's friends and family all knew her to be an extremely kind, generous and loving person. The beauty of her wonderful spirit will be remembered by all of those whose lives she touched.
A memorial service will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, on Milton Road in Durham. Visitation will be held at 10:00 and the memorial service will start at 11:00. The Reverend Marc Francis will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Duke Cancer Center or to Ridgecrest Baptist Church. The family would also like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at the Duke Cancer Center and the staff at Croasdaile Village for their compassion and care for our beloved mother.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 6, 2019