Mrs. Patrice Lynette Evans Carrington



December 9, 1970 - September 10, 2020



Durham



Mrs. Patrice Carrington, 49, died Thursday, September 10, 2020. Her service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue and is limited to 50 attendees. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 11:30 am -12:00 pm prior to the service. Masks are required for the visitation and the service. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.



