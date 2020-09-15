1/1
Patrice Carrington
Mrs. Patrice Lynette Evans Carrington

December 9, 1970 - September 10, 2020

Durham

Mrs. Patrice Carrington, 49, died Thursday, September 10, 2020. Her service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue and is limited to 50 attendees. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 11:30 am -12:00 pm prior to the service. Masks are required for the visitation and the service. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 14, 2020
Please remember, Patrice will always be in your heart and never far from your thoughts.
With Deepest Sympathy
Liz Phillips
Coworker
