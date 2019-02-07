Patricia A. Jones



December12, 1946 - February 5, 2019



Creedmoor



Patricia (Pat) Arnold Jones, 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Pat grew up in Durham, NC and attended Southern High School. She lived in Creedmoor for the past 55 years. She retired from Teleflex Medical in Research Triangle Park. She was a member of Olive Grove Baptist Church in Creedmoor NC. Pat loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents Inez Woodlief Arnold and Raymond Troy Arnold and a grandson Travis Benton Pope.



Pat is survived by her husband, Troy Lee Jones, daughter, Tonya Jones Putman, and son, Troy Wayne Jones; all of Creedmoor NC: grandchildren, Michael Pope of Denver CO, Jeffrey Pope and Trey Jones of Creedmoor, NC. Her sisters, Nancy Cummings, Brenda Arnold, Betty Arnold, Wanda Anderson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions to Hospice that serves you.



A memorial service will be conducted Friday, 2/8/2019, 2pm at Olive Grove Baptist Church, Creedmoor NC. The family will receive friends 1 - 2pm in the Fellowship Hall at Olive Grove Baptist Church.