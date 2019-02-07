Home

Alamance Funeral Service
605 E. Webb Ave.
Burlington, NC 27217
(336) 228-7070
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alamance Funeral Service
605 E. Webb Ave.
Burlington, NC 27217
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Covenant Holy Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
New Covenant Holy Church

Patricia Allayne Durham

Patricia Allayne Durham Obituary
Patricia Allayne Malloy Durham

Burlington

Ms. Patricia Allayne Malloy Durham, 71, of 1253 Apple Street, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Cone Health-Alamance Regional.

Born in Durham County, She was the daughter of John Harold Malloy and Alberta Scoggins Malloy, both deceased.

Ms. Durham is survived by a daughter, April Renee Mitchell (Lamon) of Whitsett, NC; brother, John Harold Malloy, JR (Sherry) of Burlington; sister, Jocelyn Malloy of Oak Island, NC; granddaughter, Jasmine Druid and great granddaughter, Alanie Paige Harper, both of the home; a host of other family and friends.

Ms. Durham's homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at New Covenant Holy Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service in the church and other times at the home.

Her public viewing will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 1-8 at the funeral home.

Alamance Funeral Service has the honor of serving the Durham Famiy.

Online condolences can be made at alamancefuneralser vice.org
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 7, 2019
