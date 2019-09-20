|
Patricia Ann Lampley
February 9, 1948 – September 11, 2019
Durham
Patricia Ann Lampley, 71, passed peacefully at home in Roxboro after a long illness, surrounded by her family and pets. Raised in Durham, Pat is survived by her husband, Tommy Lampley; daughter Dawn Lampley Rogers (Anthony Davis), of Cincinnati, Ohio; son David Lampley of Roxboro; granddaughter Caroline Rogers of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister Joyce Ackerman of Meridian, Idaho; brother Jim Widenhouse of Pennsylvania; brother Rodney Widenhouse of Modesto, California; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, David and Edna Carpenter, and Claude and Eva Widenhouse; and her brother, Monte Widenhouse.
Pat was an avid water skier, card player, talented crafter, and lover and rescuer of animals of all kinds.
Pat wished to be cremated, and her wish has been honored.
