Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Durham Memorial Baptist Church

Patricia Ann Pate

Patricia Ann Pate Obituary
Patricia Ann Pate

Raleigh

Ms. Patricia "Pat" Ann Woods Pate, 72, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Ms. Pate was born on October 21, 1947 to Gattis and Helen Woods in Durham, NC. She worked for Coastal Federal Credit Union for over 30 years. Pat was a member and teacher of Ruth Gleaners Sunday School Class and served in many capacities, including Deaconess, at Durham Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers, and was a big Elvis Presley fan and avid Duke fan. Pat loved her family and loved being a family care giver.

Ms. Pate was preceded in death by her parents, Gattis and Helen Woods; brothers, Wiley and C.D. Woods; sisters, Shirley Brame, Jean Pridgen, and Debbie Smart. She is survived by her son, Bradley Pate of Cary, NC; her daughter, Tonya Pate of Cincinnati, OH; her beloved nieces, Loretta Brown and Robin Hollen; her aunt, Margaret Ray; many other family members; and her loving companion, Phil Martin.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Durham Memorial Baptist Church on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 19, 2019
