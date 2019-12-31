|
Patricia Connor Antonevitch
December 5, 1940-December 28, 2019
Carrboro
Patricia Connor Antonevitch, a long-term resident of Orange County, passed peacefully on Saturday night December 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Antonevitch, son, Vincent Joseph (VJ) Antonevitch, and older brother, Anthony (Tony) Connor. Pat, as she was called, was born in Glassboro, NJ on December 5, 1940 to Ethelbert (Bill) N. Connor, Jr. and Marion Emily Purnell.Pat is survived by her sister, Judith Connor Smith of Washington, NC., and five brothers: Alan Connor of Ann Arbor, MI., Andrew Connor of Newport News, VA., Douglas Connor of Mt. Olive, NC., David Connor of Washington, NC., and Dennis Connor of Winston-Salem, NC., and numerous nieces and nephews. Before retirement, Pat was employed by UNC Hospital in the Food Services area after working for Wendy's restaurant chain for several years. She was a strong advocate for children with disabilities because her son, VJ, had many challenges, both physical and mental, and Pat devoted her life to improve his. Memorials to Pat can be made to the Hillsong Baptist Church in Chapel Hill or the ARC of Orange County, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 31, 2019