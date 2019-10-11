|
|
Patricia Gail Ashworth
July 19, 1960 - October 8, 2019
The Villages, FL
Patricia (Patti) Gail Ashworth, 59, of The Villages passed away on October 7th, 2019.
Patti was born in Chapel Hill, NC, living there until she moved to The Villages, FL. Patti was predeceased by her parents; Jerry N. Ashworth, Sr. and Pauline M. Ashworth.
For the past 30 years Patti has worked in the accounting field which she loved. Patti enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and also travelling.
Patti is survived by her son, Brandon Ashworth of CA. She is also survived by her 4 siblings; Jerry Ashworth, Jr, of FL. Steven Ashworth and wife Vicki of WA, Linda Ashworth, Kay Blocksidge and her life partner, Edward Southerland as well as her nephew Brian Blocksidge and his fiancée Andrea Padgett all of NC.
Patti was a loving mother, sister, and aunt and will be missed always!
A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westwood Cemetery, Carrboro, NC.
The Ashworth family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 11, 2019