|
|
Patricia (Pat) Faye Blackwood
Chapel Hill
Pat Faye Blackwood, age 73, was born in Wilmington, NC August 7, 1946 and passed away September 16, 2019. Her loving husband was by her side till the end. She is preceded in death by her son, Danny Ray Howard and parents, Bill and Tiney Batten. Pat was a very hard working and outgoing person. She was a joy to know and will be deeply missed. She loved shopping, gardening, and working in her yard. She enjoyed collecting antiques and dolls. She also loved fishing and spending time at the beach with her two sisters. She is survived by her husband John Blackwood of Chapel Hill; two sons, Russell Wayne Howard and wife Judy of Wilmington, NC and Arthur Lee Howard of Castle Hayne, NC; two step sons, Randell John Blackwood and wife Laurie of Salenas, CA and Scott Allen Blackwood and wife WeiWei of Le Brea, CA; step daughter, Candace Joanne Blackwood and husband Timothy Barton of Apex, NC; Three grandchildren, Chris, Hannah, and Kayla Howard: step grandchild, Briana Blackwood; three great-grandchildren, Nehemiah Vernon, Aaron, and Fisher Howard; two great-great-grandchildren, Grace Howard, and Ryligh Vernon; two beloved sisters, Bonnie Batson of Wilmington, NC and Eloise Edwards of Hampstead, NC; special friends Rick and Beth Colvbin. She will also be remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral service will be conducted at 3p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4701 NC Highway 86, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 by Pastor Kerri Hefner. Condolences can be sent to the church, and Tributes can be made to any Cancer Research organization.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 20, 2019