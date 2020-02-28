|
|
Patricia R. Farrington
June 19, 1953 - February 26, 2020
Durham
Patricia Farrington, 66, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. She was born on June 19, 1953 in Chapel Hill, NC to Rosa Farrington and the late Roger Farrington. Her son. Enrico Farrington, Sr. preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memories is her devoted and loving son, Desmond R. Alston; her mother Rosa Farrington; her siblings, Julia Jones, Priscilla (Wiley) Bumphus, Harris Farringon, Mildred Farrington, Clifton (Sherry) Farrington, Elizabeth (Stan) Jones and Wanda (Laramie) Roper; seven grandchildren, Enrico Farrington Jr., JeQuentin Wilson, LeQuentin Wilson, Zyquira Farrington- Alston, Bailee Taylor-Alston, Zuri Alston and Xannah Alston.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:30am-12:00pm, immediately followed by A Celebration of Life Service at First Baptist Church, 106 N. Roberson Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516. Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 28, 2020