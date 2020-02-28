Home

Services
Jones Funeral Home Inc
112 S Graham St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 967-3288
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
106 N. Roberson Street
Chapel Hill, NC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
106 N. Roberson Street
Chapel Hill, NC
Patricia Farrington


1953 - 2020
Patricia Farrington Obituary
Patricia R. Farrington

June 19, 1953 - February 26, 2020

Durham

Patricia Farrington, 66, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. She was born on June 19, 1953 in Chapel Hill, NC to Rosa Farrington and the late Roger Farrington. Her son. Enrico Farrington, Sr. preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memories is her devoted and loving son, Desmond R. Alston; her mother Rosa Farrington; her siblings, Julia Jones, Priscilla (Wiley) Bumphus, Harris Farringon, Mildred Farrington, Clifton (Sherry) Farrington, Elizabeth (Stan) Jones and Wanda (Laramie) Roper; seven grandchildren, Enrico Farrington Jr., JeQuentin Wilson, LeQuentin Wilson, Zyquira Farrington- Alston, Bailee Taylor-Alston, Zuri Alston and Xannah Alston.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:30am-12:00pm, immediately followed by A Celebration of Life Service at First Baptist Church, 106 N. Roberson Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516. Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 28, 2020
