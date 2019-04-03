Patricia Irene Redfoot

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Irene



(King) Redfoot



Chapel Hill



Patricia Irene (King) Redfoot passed away on March 30, 2019. She was 88 years old.



Pat was born on January 4, 1931 in Mercer, Pennsylvania, one of the eight children of Dr. Thomas and Mary (Orr) King.



Pat graduated from "'Presby" School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, PA in 1951 and in 1953 married her high school sweetheart, Dale Eugene Redfoot. Theirs was a beautiful story of a love which surpassed a challenging start and ended in an extraordinarily full life together.



Patricia devoted her life lovingly to her husband, four children, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.



Her children, Linda Caracci (Blair), Kenneth Redfoot (Mary), Marcia Redfoot Leonard, and Brad Redfoot (Tracy) all reside in Chapel Hill.



She was very proud of being a Registered Nurse. She was also a devourer of books, lover of music and dancing, Carolina basketball fan, Scrabble queen, creator of quilts, beadwork and delicious food, and a consummate entertainer of family and friends.



Patricia will be sadly missed by her children, her surviving sister Barbara Beatty (Bill), brother Dr David King (Judy), sister in law, Bette Norris, sister in law, Shirley Redfoot, brother in law, Joseph Hood, many nieces and nephews and grandchildren ; Aaron Caracci (Amy), Stephanie Reid (Patrick), Ashleigh Ionescu (Adrian), Allison Leonard, Katelyn Redfoot, Sean Leonard, and Carly Copeland (Ben). Also her sweet great grandchildren who she gave her so much joy, Hayes and Eliza Reid, Claire Caracci and Arlin Dale Ionescu.



A private service led by Pastor Scott Anderson will be held on Saturday at St Paul's Lutheran Church, Durham Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to A Helping Hand, 1502 W North Carolina 54 # 405, Durham, NC 27707. Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries