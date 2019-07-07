Patricia Gwaltney Jerome



11/11/1940-7/3/2019



Bahama



Patricia Gwaltney Jerome passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after a long illness.



She is survived by her husband, six children, 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, three grandchildren, and two brothers.



The family will receive visitors 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Brooks & White Funeral Home.







Services will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church in Bahama, North Carolina. Interment will be at Markham Memorial Gardens following the church services.



Patricia was born in Statesville, NC in November 1940. She grew up in Durham, NC and graduated from Southern High School. She had a very fine classically trained operatic voice winning a full scholarship from the Juilliard School of music in New York but elected to marry rather than attend. She professionally sang as a choir member at Duke Chapel and has since sung in numerous church choirs finally at Mt. Bethel UMC as a gift. Patricia was a devout Christian.



Patricia lived in North Eastern Florida for a short time and in Northern California for a few years before returning to Durham. Here she worked at Duke University for many years.



Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.