Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Bethel United Methodist
1605 Bahama Rd
Bahama, NC 27503
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church
Bahama, NC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Gardens

Patricia Jerome


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Jerome Obituary
Patricia Gwaltney Jerome

11/11/1940-7/3/2019

Bahama

Patricia Gwaltney Jerome passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after a long illness.

She is survived by her husband, six children, 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, three grandchildren, and two brothers.

The family will receive visitors 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Brooks & White Funeral Home.



Services will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church in Bahama, North Carolina. Interment will be at Markham Memorial Gardens following the church services.

Patricia was born in Statesville, NC in November 1940. She grew up in Durham, NC and graduated from Southern High School. She had a very fine classically trained operatic voice winning a full scholarship from the Juilliard School of music in New York but elected to marry rather than attend. She professionally sang as a choir member at Duke Chapel and has since sung in numerous church choirs finally at Mt. Bethel UMC as a gift. Patricia was a devout Christian.

Patricia lived in North Eastern Florida for a short time and in Northern California for a few years before returning to Durham. Here she worked at Duke University for many years.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.