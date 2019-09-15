|
Patricia "Patsy" Poythress Uzzle
November 25, 1935 - August 30, 2019
Durham
Patricia "Patsy" Poythress Uzzle passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 in Durham, NC with her son, John Edward Hooker ll, right by her side. She was born on November 25, 1935 in Chapel Hill, NC to Lillie Merritt Poythress and Whitney Fulton Poythress.
Patsy attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill where she was a cheerleader when they won the NCAA Basketball Championship in 1956 and where the beloved Rameses mascot was named after her uncle, Jack "The Battering Ram" Merritt, who was a fullback on the football team at UNC in 1922.
As a wife and mother, Patsy lived in Martinsville, VA for 22 years, where she lovingly raised her two children, Martee and Jay with her first husband, John Edward Hooker and was a member of the Charity League and the Garden Club of Virginia. Patsy adored gardening, creating beautiful floral arrangements and was a lovely artist. She was well known for her warm heart, friendly personality and great big smile.
In 1982, Patsy moved back to Chapel Hill, NC and happily married Dalma "Dan" Wilson Uzzle, Jr. They enjoyed spending time at their beach home in Pine Knoll Shores, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Following the death of her husband, Dan, she moved to Hope Valley in Durham, NC where she remained until her death.
Patsy was lovingly referred to as "Gammy" by her grandchildren, Douglas and Dane Seuss. She maintained a second residence in Grass Valley, CA, right next door, so she could be with them as they grew up. She really enjoyed spending time with them at their lake and waterfalls, doing artistic projects and going to San Francisco for a bit of culture with "her boys".
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Merritt Poythress and Whitney Fulton Poythress and her husband, Dalma "Dan" Wilson Uzzle, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Mary Alice Lakowski, her children, Merritt "Martee" Hooker Seuss (Doug) and John "Jay" Edward Hooker ll, her stepson, Dalma Wilson Uzzle lll and her grandchildren, Douglas Hooker Seuss and Dane Wilson Seuss.
Patsy's family will hold a Celebration of Life Ceremony this Autumn in Grass Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, North Carolina Zoo Ashboro, NC, Magic Wings Butterfly House at Museum of Life and Science, Durham NC, Spikenard Bee Sanctuary Floyd,VA or North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Condolences may be sent to 3832 Regent Rd, Durham, NC 27707.
*** This Obituary was scheduled to publish on September 8, 2019 but, due to a pagination error, it was omitted ***
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 15, 2019