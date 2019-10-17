Home

Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
Patricia Sullivan


1943 - 2019
Patricia Sullivan Obituary
Patricia Deane Sullivan

December 12, 1943 - October 10, 2019

Durham

Patricia Deane Sullivan, age 75, died October 10, 2019 at Sanford Health & Rehab. She was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia on December 2, 1943 to the late Daniel and Edith Sullivan. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Lee Whitworth and brother, Michael Sullivan.

A memorial service will be held at the chapel of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a .

The Sullivan family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com, select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 17, 2019
