Patricia Deane Sullivan
December 12, 1943 - October 10, 2019
Durham
Patricia Deane Sullivan, age 75, died October 10, 2019 at Sanford Health & Rehab. She was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia on December 2, 1943 to the late Daniel and Edith Sullivan. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Lee Whitworth and brother, Michael Sullivan.
A memorial service will be held at the chapel of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a .
The Sullivan family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com, select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 17, 2019