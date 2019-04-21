Services St Matthews Episcopal Church 1 S El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94401 Memorial service 4:00 PM The Episcopal Church of St. Matthew 1 South El Camino Real San Mateo , CA View Map Patricia W. Fitzpatrick

July 28, 1947 – April 11, 2019



San Mateo, CA



Ms. Patricia "Patty" Ann Wyngaarden Fitzpatrick, 71, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 in her home. She is survived by her three children, Michael, Christopher, and Kimberly; son-in-law Tyler Davis; daughter-in-law Rebecca Fitzpatrick; five grandchildren Trey, Paige, George, Charlotte, and TJ; grand-dog Lily; siblings Martha Krauss, Joanna Gandy, Lisa Wyngaarden, Jim Wyngaarden, Jr.; and father Dr. James B. Wyngaarden.



Patty was born in Ann Arbor, MI on July 28, 1947, the first of five children, to Dr. James B. Wyngaarden and the late Mrs. Ethel Dean Vredevoogd Wyngaarden Teer.



Patty graduated in 1969 from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. It was there that she met Michael J. Fitzpatrick Sr., whom she married in 1971. After moving to New York, they had Michael, Christopher, and Kimberly. The children grew up in a nurturing home filled with Patty's laughter, love, and piano playing. Family values were paramount, education and enculturation were highly valued, good manners were required, and athleticism was part of daily life. Patty was an avid walker, tennis player, golfer, water and snow skier, dancer and swimmer, who enjoyed time with her family at Lake Waramaug in Connecticut and, later, in Deer Valley, Utah.



The family moved to California in 1994, where Patty volunteered with the Family Service Agency of San Mateo County, which strives to resolve conflicts and improve the economic health of families. She created the Fitzpatrick Foundation in 1999, which supported K-12 educational programs for disadvantaged youth in Northern California, and made important investments with Duke University and Stanford University.



A passionate art collector, Patty joined the Board of Trustees at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco in 2011. She chaired CCA's Academic Committee, co-chaired record-setting fundraising galas, and served on the Campaign Taskforce, the Wattis Institute Advisory Committee, the Committee on Trustees, and the Community Engagement Committee. Patty continued her leadership and impact with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, where she was a member of the Board of Trustees and served on various committees, including the Main Accessions, the Community Campaign for the Expansion Campaign, and the Collectors' Forum, Development, Director's Circle, and Education committees.



Of all her many accomplishments, Patty was first and foremost a Mother and took her greatest pride in raising her three children and five grandchildren. Patty was an open-minded and extraordinarily warm person who made others feel at ease and welcome. She was capable, intelligent, generous and enthusiastic about life. Her laugh was contagious. She could light up a room. She affected the lives of all those she knew for the better and countless people will continue to benefit from her dedication to philanthropic work.



Patty had been in declining health for the past two years, but she refused to be defeated and fought back in order to spend time with family, especially her grandchildren. She lived at home supported by her immediate and extended family, her colleagues, and her many friends from all over the United States and Europe. Ever-positive, she found silver linings even in the most difficult of times. Her family wishes to express great appreciation to everyone who showed such devotion and friendship.



A memorial service will be held at 4PM on Friday the 26th of April 2019, at The Episcopal Church of St. Matthew (1 South El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94401). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made online at a tribute page set up in Patty's honor in support of the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer: tinyurl.com/pattyfitzpatrick Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 21, 2019