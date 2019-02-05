Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Patsy Ann Perkins

1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Patsy Ann Utley Perkins



Durham



Mrs. Patsy Ann Utley Perkins, 66, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019.



Mrs. Perkins was born December 14, 1952 to James Marvin "J.M." and Catherine Utley. She was a retired homemaker that loved caring for her family and aging parents. She was a member of All Saints United Methodist Church, where she served many, and a member of Lots Women's Group. Mrs. Perkins passion was singing in the choir, greeting, and genuinely loving people. She loved activities like traveling to different places with friends, and many hours watching her niece's and nephew's school and sports activities. Mrs. Perkins loved her grand-dogs George, Daisey, Scoot, and Boboo. When spending time with family, she often had to use her asthma inhaler because she got so tickled at jokes. She got her nickname, Skat, because she was constantly sneezing. Mrs. Perkins was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt that will be greatly missed.



Mrs. Perkins is preceded in death by her parents, James Marvin "J.M." and Catherine Utley.



Mrs. Perkins is survived by her husband, Larry Daniel Perkins; daughter, Kimberly Danielle Perkins (David); brothers, Marvin Utley, III. (Billie Jo), Lou Utley (Jane); nieces, great-nieces and nephews she was especially close to, McKenzie, Jacob, Jay Utley, Kristy Utley, Nichole Utley; other numerous nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. Family will also receive guests at the home.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Laura Ledford. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the All Saints United Methodist Church building fund at 120 Smallwood Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 5, 2019