Patsy Jackson Wilkins
Haw River
Patsy Jackson Wilkins, 80, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Mebane Ridge Assisted Living. Born in Person Co., the daughter of the late Oscar Emory Jackson and Henrietta Leachman Jackson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilkins was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Cecil Wilkins.
Mrs. Wilkins is survived by her daughter, Patricia Faucette and husband Donald Faucette; son, Otis Wilkins; grandchildren, Cole Wilkins, Wayne Hill and Fiancé Kristen Miller; great-grandchildren, Lily and Cayden.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Alamance or the American Cancer Society.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 4, 2020.