Patsy Jackson Wilkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Jackson Wilkins

Haw River

Patsy Jackson Wilkins, 80, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Mebane Ridge Assisted Living. Born in Person Co., the daughter of the late Oscar Emory Jackson and Henrietta Leachman Jackson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilkins was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Cecil Wilkins.

Mrs. Wilkins is survived by her daughter, Patricia Faucette and husband Donald Faucette; son, Otis Wilkins; grandchildren, Cole Wilkins, Wayne Hill and Fiancé Kristen Miller; great-grandchildren, Lily and Cayden.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Alamance or the American Cancer Society.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service - Hillsborough
148 N. Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 286-1224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved