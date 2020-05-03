Pattie Elizabeth Daniel Pittard
August 19, 1926 - April 30, 2020
Buffalo Junction, VA
Pattie Elizabeth Daniel Pittard, wife of the late William Granderson (W.G.) Pittard, Sr., joined her heavenly family on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in Granville County on August 19, 1926, to the late Robert Garland Daniel and Elva Blair Knott Daniel. Pattie was a graduate of Oxford High School and attended East Carolina University. Early in her life, she worked at Robbins Mill, which later became Burlington Industries. Since 1967, Pattie co-owned Sandy Fork Farm Supply. She was a member of Clarksville Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, William G. (Billy) Pittard, Jr., (LTC, USA, Ret.) of Buffalo Junction and Garland Daniel Pittard, Sr. and wife, Laura, of Clarksville. Also surviving are three grandchildren, First Lt. Garland Daniel Pittard, Jr., Watkins Granderson Pittard and Kimberly Love Pittard Foley and husband, Ian, as well as two great grandchildren, Thomas Edmund Foley and Waverly Granderson Foley. A drive-by visitation will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM at Clarksville Baptist Church, 210 Fifth Street, Clarksville, VA. Friends are asked to bring a long stem flower to add to an arrangement that will be on display. In adherence to the CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the funeral service and committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clarksville Baptist Church (Hospitality fund), the Clarksville Ruritan Club or the Mecklenburg County Life Saving & Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com Arrangements are by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Sun on May 3, 2020.