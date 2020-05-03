Pattie Pittard
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pattie Elizabeth Daniel Pittard

August 19, 1926 - April 30, 2020

Buffalo Junction, VA

Pattie Elizabeth Daniel Pittard, wife of the late William Granderson (W.G.) Pittard, Sr., joined her heavenly family on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in Granville County on August 19, 1926, to the late Robert Garland Daniel and Elva Blair Knott Daniel. Pattie was a graduate of Oxford High School and attended East Carolina University. Early in her life, she worked at Robbins Mill, which later became Burlington Industries. Since 1967, Pattie co-owned Sandy Fork Farm Supply. She was a member of Clarksville Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, William G. (Billy) Pittard, Jr., (LTC, USA, Ret.) of Buffalo Junction and Garland Daniel Pittard, Sr. and wife, Laura, of Clarksville. Also surviving are three grandchildren, First Lt. Garland Daniel Pittard, Jr., Watkins Granderson Pittard and Kimberly Love Pittard Foley and husband, Ian, as well as two great grandchildren, Thomas Edmund Foley and Waverly Granderson Foley. A drive-by visitation will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM at Clarksville Baptist Church, 210 Fifth Street, Clarksville, VA. Friends are asked to bring a long stem flower to add to an arrangement that will be on display. In adherence to the CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the funeral service and committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clarksville Baptist Church (Hospitality fund), the Clarksville Ruritan Club or the Mecklenburg County Life Saving & Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com Arrangements are by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
3
Visitation
1:30 - 2:00 PM
Clarksville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc
703 Virginia Ave
Clarksville, VA 23927
(434) 374-8258
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved