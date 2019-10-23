|
Patty Wall Booth
Durham
Patty Wall Booth passed away October 16, 2019 at Croasdaile Village in Durham NC after struggling many years with Alzheimer's. A memorial service will be held at Watts Street Baptist Church on Monday, October 28, at 2 p.m.
Pat was born on June 15, 1927 to Stella and Charles Wall in Goldsboro, NC and moved to Durham in 1940. After graduating from Durham High School at age 17, she attended Watts Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1948 and receiving her R.N. license. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. In 1948, she married J. Sidney Booth of Durham and raised two sons. They had been married 67 years when Sidney died in 2015.
During Pat's life in Durham she was employed in the field of nursing for 28 years at Watts Hospital and in both surgical and medical private practices. After retiring from nursing, Pat remained a volunteer in a number of capacities with local nonprofits and civic organizations. In her later years she was especially devoted to the Duke Hospital Cancer Center. She was affectionately known as "The Rose Lady" (proudly displayed on her license plate) because of her faithful deliveries of home grown roses to the cancer patients needing a smile and a visit. While able, Pat thoroughly enjoyed her hobbies of oil painting and sculpturing. Pat and Sidney were both active members of Watts Street Baptist Church throughout their adult years.
Pat is survived by sons John Sidney Booth, Jr. and wife Alice of Raleigh and grandchildren Katherine and Tony; Stephen Patrick Booth and wife Mary Lou of Durham, NC.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St, Durham, NC 27701.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019