Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brooks & White Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM

Paul Barringer Phillips Jr.


1943 - 2019
Paul Barringer Phillips Jr. Obituary
Paul Barringer Phillips, Jr.

October 31, 1943- December 18, 2019

Roxboro

Paul Barringer Phillips, Jr., 76, of Roxboro, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Dallas, TX, he was the son of the late Paul Barringer Phillips, Sr. and Nina Lucas Phillips. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bobby" Phillips.

Mr. Phillips was a United States Navy Veteran. He graduated from the University of Washington and was an avid Washington Huskies fan. Mr. Phillips was the President of Vision Financial Federal Credit Union for over twenty years and was instrumental in helping locate Vision Financial in Roxboro.

Surviving are his children: Kimberly A. Miller and husband, Dr. Luke A. Miller of Bahama and Jason L. Phillips of Roxboro; siblings: Elizabeth "Beth" Beasley, Mark Phillips and Amy Green; five grandchildren: Christopher Knutsen, Gunnar Knutsen, Patricia Morr, Emily Miller and Matthew Miller; many other beloved family members.

Memorial service will be 3 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Brooks & White Chapel with the Rev. Craig Willingham officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (2-3 PM).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul's memory to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or online to the USO of North Carolina at give.uso-nc.org.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 23, 2019
