Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269

Paul Beck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Beck Obituary
Paul Beck

Timberlake

Mr. Paul Beck, 94, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Whitmore Retirement and Assisted Living Home in Oxford, NC. Mr. Beck was born November 13, 1925, to the late Johnny and Mattie Beck of Creedmoor, NC. He was a firefighter with the Durham Fire Department from October 1950 until October 1987. Mr. Beck proudly served his country in the Coast Guard and Merchant Marines from 1943-1949. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Amelia Taylor Beck; daughter, Paula Beck Thomas; and grandson, Troy Lee Anderson, Jr. Mr. Beck is survived by his grandson, Paul David Anderson; three great grandchildren, Samantha Anderson, Jebediah Anderson, and Emalee Anderson; and great-great granddaughter, Alydia Grace Lowery, as well as nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Elder Galen Westbrooks officiating.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hudson Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -