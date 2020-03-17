|
|
Paul Beck
Timberlake
Mr. Paul Beck, 94, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Whitmore Retirement and Assisted Living Home in Oxford, NC. Mr. Beck was born November 13, 1925, to the late Johnny and Mattie Beck of Creedmoor, NC. He was a firefighter with the Durham Fire Department from October 1950 until October 1987. Mr. Beck proudly served his country in the Coast Guard and Merchant Marines from 1943-1949. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Amelia Taylor Beck; daughter, Paula Beck Thomas; and grandson, Troy Lee Anderson, Jr. Mr. Beck is survived by his grandson, Paul David Anderson; three great grandchildren, Samantha Anderson, Jebediah Anderson, and Emalee Anderson; and great-great granddaughter, Alydia Grace Lowery, as well as nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Elder Galen Westbrooks officiating.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 17, 2020