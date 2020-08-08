Paul Dean Brown



January 9, 1947-February 24, 2020



Durham, NC



Paul was born in Iowa, raised in New Jersey, and lived in Durham for most of his life. He graduated from Duke University in 1969, and made his home here until his untimely death. A graduate of the UNC School of Social Work, he devoted most of his career to working with adults with mental illness. He was a strong advocate for their care up to and beyond his retirement from UNC Hospital in 2013.



Paul loved gardening, fishing, woodworking, house renovation projects, country music, and UNC basketball. He was active in city- and statewide politics as a lifelong champion of progressive political causes. He will be remembered and missed by many friends he made along the way, but most of all, by his loving family. He was a dedicated and caring father, son, brother, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Paul Brown, and his brother, William Keith Brown. He is survived by his father, Horace; his sister, Elyce; his children, Arlo (Mary-Beth) and Rachel Barish (David), and four grandchildren: Béla, Sadie, Magnolia, and Elias. His grandchildren, especially, were a source of tremendous joy and pride.



After a long delay, a celebration of Paul's life is planned for Saturday, August 22 at 4pm in Duke Park near Acadia St in Old North Durham. We will come together to honor Paul but will remain socially distant; please bring your own seating and mask. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to TROSA, the Durham Rescue Mission, Sierra Club, or the progressive political cause of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store