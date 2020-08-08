1/
Paul Brown
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Dean Brown

January 9, 1947-February 24, 2020

Durham, NC

Paul was born in Iowa, raised in New Jersey, and lived in Durham for most of his life. He graduated from Duke University in 1969, and made his home here until his untimely death. A graduate of the UNC School of Social Work, he devoted most of his career to working with adults with mental illness. He was a strong advocate for their care up to and beyond his retirement from UNC Hospital in 2013.

Paul loved gardening, fishing, woodworking, house renovation projects, country music, and UNC basketball. He was active in city- and statewide politics as a lifelong champion of progressive political causes. He will be remembered and missed by many friends he made along the way, but most of all, by his loving family. He was a dedicated and caring father, son, brother, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Paul Brown, and his brother, William Keith Brown. He is survived by his father, Horace; his sister, Elyce; his children, Arlo (Mary-Beth) and Rachel Barish (David), and four grandchildren: Béla, Sadie, Magnolia, and Elias. His grandchildren, especially, were a source of tremendous joy and pride.

After a long delay, a celebration of Paul's life is planned for Saturday, August 22 at 4pm in Duke Park near Acadia St in Old North Durham. We will come together to honor Paul but will remain socially distant; please bring your own seating and mask. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to TROSA, the Durham Rescue Mission, Sierra Club, or the progressive political cause of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Duke Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved