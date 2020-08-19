Paul Douglas Harrison, Sr.



February 24, 1939 - August 15, 2020



Durham



The passing of Mr. Paul Douglas Harrison, Sr., age 81, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, is being announced by his loving wife Margaret.



Paul was born in Greer, South Carolina on February 24, 1939 to the late Paul Harrison and Catherine Jackson Harrison.



Along with his wife, Margaret, Paul leaves to cherish his memories his two children, son, Paul D. Harrison, Jr. and daughter, Glenda R. Harrison; and a host of extended family members and friends.



Viewing for Mr. Paul Douglas Harrison, Sr. will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.



A private family graveside service will take place at Beechwood Cemetery.



