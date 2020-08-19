1/1
Paul Harrison Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Douglas Harrison, Sr.

February 24, 1939 - August 15, 2020

Durham

The passing of Mr. Paul Douglas Harrison, Sr., age 81, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, is being announced by his loving wife Margaret.

Paul was born in Greer, South Carolina on February 24, 1939 to the late Paul Harrison and Catherine Jackson Harrison.

Along with his wife, Margaret, Paul leaves to cherish his memories his two children, son, Paul D. Harrison, Jr. and daughter, Glenda R. Harrison; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Viewing for Mr. Paul Douglas Harrison, Sr. will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.

A private family graveside service will take place at Beechwood Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved