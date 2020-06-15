Paul Monroe Barnette
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Monroe Barnette

May 14, 1925- June 12, 2020

Roxboro

Paul Monroe Barnette, 95, of Roxboro, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home. Born in Person County, he was the son of the late Paul Samuel Barnette and Mary Steele Barnette. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Long Barnette; his son, Michael Barnette; grandson, Travis Barnette; step-granddaughter, Amanda Jordan.

Mr. Barnette proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He was a shift foreman for over 40 years. Mr. Barnette was a member of Providence Baptist Church.

Surviving are his son, Keith Barnette (Mary P. Barnette) of Roxboro; three grandchildren: Whitney B. Sharlow, Brandy Barnette and Devin Barnette; one step-granddaughter, Ashley Irby; seven great-grandchildren: Abby Gail Sharlow, Virginia Sharlow, Ryan Sharlow, Alayna Myers, Caylee Myers, Jaylen Elizabeth and Ryleigh Dean Irby.

Funeral service 2 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in the Person Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (1-2 PM).

Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 1319 Virgilina Road, Roxboro, NC 27573.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved