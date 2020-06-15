Paul Monroe Barnette
May 14, 1925- June 12, 2020
Roxboro
Paul Monroe Barnette, 95, of Roxboro, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home. Born in Person County, he was the son of the late Paul Samuel Barnette and Mary Steele Barnette. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Long Barnette; his son, Michael Barnette; grandson, Travis Barnette; step-granddaughter, Amanda Jordan.
Mr. Barnette proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He was a shift foreman for over 40 years. Mr. Barnette was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Surviving are his son, Keith Barnette (Mary P. Barnette) of Roxboro; three grandchildren: Whitney B. Sharlow, Brandy Barnette and Devin Barnette; one step-granddaughter, Ashley Irby; seven great-grandchildren: Abby Gail Sharlow, Virginia Sharlow, Ryan Sharlow, Alayna Myers, Caylee Myers, Jaylen Elizabeth and Ryleigh Dean Irby.
Funeral service 2 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in the Person Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (1-2 PM).
Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 1319 Virgilina Road, Roxboro, NC 27573.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 15, 2020.