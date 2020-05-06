Paul Thomas McNeill, Jr.
Durham
Paul Thomas McNeill, Jr., passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Hoke County, the son of the late Paul Thomas McNeill, Sr. and the late Edith Jernigan McNeill. He was preceded in death by his sons, Thad Allen McNeill and Paul Thomas McNeill, III.
Mr. McNeill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He retired from IBM. He was an avid golfer, trained horses and trained dogs. He received a Certificate from the International Graphoanalysis Society.
Mr. McNeill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy Saunders McNeill; sons, Kevin Chad McNeill, Thomas Thad McNeill; grandchildren, Kailyn and Paul IV and sister, Patricia McNeill.
A memorial service will held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the APS of Durham, 2117 E Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 6, 2020.