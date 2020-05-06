So sorry to hear this Nancy. Paul was a very special man with many talents, a strong will, and great focus. He was able to achieve anything that he set his mind to. I really liked and appreciate Paul for who he was. I wish we had been able to spend more time together but I will forever cherish the brief time we did have together. May God Bless you, Kevin, Thomas, Pat, and the entire family and help you get through this difficult time. Love, Don and Gina McNeill

