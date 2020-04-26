|
Paula Holder Truckner
Durham
Paula Holder Truckner, 57, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. She was born in Norfolk, VA, raised in Hillsborough, NC. Mrs. Truckner is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Truckner; daughter, Amy Truckner; and her son Christopher Truckner; As well as her parents, Paul and Janice Holder; sister, Lynnette Tunstall; daughter-in-law, Meriwether Truckner and grandchildren, Sadie and William Truckner; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Bonnie Hamby; brother-in-law, Tavie Tunstall, and nephew, Collin Tunstall.
Mrs. Truckner was employed in human resources in the manufacturing industry for many years. She had a love for cooking, gardening, crafts, and, most of all, loved spending time with her grandkids.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, or .
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 26, 2020