|
|
Paulette Patterson
May 19, 1949 - January 25, 2020
Durham
The family of Paulette M. Patterson, age 70, announces her passing which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Paulette leaves to cherish her memories her son, Kelvin Patterson; mother, Lillie P. Watson; three sisters, Edna P. Mitchell, Tammatha Williams and Michelle Seymour; two brothers, Thomas Patterson and Samuel Watson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 5222 Mount Sinai Road, Durham, North Carolina 27705. The family will assemble for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by the celebration service, at 11:30 respectively.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 31, 2020