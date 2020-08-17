Pauline "Polly" F. Wensel
Durham
Pauline "Polly" F. Wensel, 70, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. Mrs. Wensel was born in Rockhill, S.C.
Mrs. Wensel owned and operated Catsburg Country Store for 13 years alongside her husband, Harvey Wensel. She loved to garden, write poetry and listen to country and Western music, especially Loretta Lynn. She also enjoyed sitting on her back porch scratching off lottery tickets while watching Chicago P.D. and court shows. Mrs. Wensel was a very loving, caring and loyal person who would do anything for anybody that needed help.
Mrs. Wensel is survived by her husband Harvey Wensel; daughter, Cindy Bass; grandchildren, David Allen Bass, Penny Bass-Wilson, Joshua Bass; sisters, Maxine Alexander, Irene Maness, Sue Curl, Sandra King; brothers, Donnie Maness, Ronnie Maness; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20th at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.