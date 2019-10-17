Home

Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
at the home
42 Old Salem Road
Roxboro, NC
View Map

Pauline Gentry


1932 - 2019
Pauline Gentry Obituary
Pauline Blalock Gentry

August 31, 1932- October 13, 2019

Roxboro, NC

Pauline Blalock Gentry, 87, of Roxboro, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Person County, she was the daughter of the late Richard Blalock and Agnes Brooks Blalock. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George W. Gentry, Jr., "Doc" and her six siblings. She was a member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Gentry graduated from East Carolina University with a Bachelor's Degree. She was a school teacher for Chapel Hill and Person County School Systems for over 30 years. Mrs. Gentry lead many students on field trips to Washington, D.C. She was an avid golfer having won numerous club championships at the former Roxboro County Club. She was an associate member of the Roxboro Women's Club. Mrs. Gentry was also an avid Carolina Tar Heel fan.

Surviving are her three children: Paula Gentry Siegel and husband, Dr. Robert S. Siegel of Bethesda, MD, George Wesley Gentry III and wife, Tonya Gentry of Roxboro and Dr. Robert "Bob" Gentry and wife, Kim Vincze of Richmond, VA; twin sister, Christine Redecker of Raleigh; four grandchildren: Amanda Siegel, Sara Siegel, Jennifer Siegel and Jeanne Gentry and fiancé, Nicky Webster.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pauline's loving caregivers: Linda Harris, Lucia Strickland and Margaret Huff and others for their dedication, love and continued support over the last few years.A private interment will be held at the Long Memorial United Methodist Church Columbarium.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the home, 42 Old Salem Road, Roxboro, NC 27573.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 310, Roxboro, NC 27573.

Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 17, 2019
