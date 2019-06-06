|
Pauline B. DeBerry Lewis
July 8, 1928 - June 2, 2019
Durham NC
Mrs. Pauline B. DeBerry Lewis (90) gained her angel wings on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center.
Born in Wadesboro NC to Frank Bennett and Laura Sturdivant Bennett (both deceased).
Surviving nine children: five daughters and four sons. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services - Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. Viewing, one hour prior to service.
Published in HeraldSun on June 6, 2019