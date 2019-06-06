Home

Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Pauline (DeBerry) Lewis


Pauline (DeBerry) Lewis Obituary
Pauline B. DeBerry Lewis

July 8, 1928 - June 2, 2019

Durham NC

Mrs. Pauline B. DeBerry Lewis (90) gained her angel wings on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center.

Born in Wadesboro NC to Frank Bennett and Laura Sturdivant Bennett (both deceased).

Surviving nine children: five daughters and four sons. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services - Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. Viewing, one hour prior to service.
Published in HeraldSun on June 6, 2019
