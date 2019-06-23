Pearl Grant Nunnamaker



July 24, 1932 - June 19, 2019



Spartanburg



Pearl Grant Nunnamaker, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 24, 1932, in Jackson, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jackson Burnett Grant, Sr. and Emma Aline Stephenson Grant. She was the wife of the late Robert Lawrence "Buddy" Nunnamaker, Sr., whom she married on April 3, 1953.



A 1950 graduate of Jackson High School and 1952 graduate of Louisburg College, Mrs. Nunnamaker moved to Durham, NC to work at Duke Hospital.



While her children were young, Pearl served the community through volunteering as PTA President of Holt Elementary School, Sunday School Superintendent of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, as well as Leader of Girl Scout Troops and Den Mother with the Cub Scouts. She was a member of Blacknell Memorial Presbyterian Church since 1987.



Pearl retired from Crain and Denbo, Incorporated in 1997 after 25 years of service. She was an avid Sudoku player and enjoyed weekly Bridge games with friends, traveling, and reading.



Survivors include her children, Nancy N. Needy and husband John of Spartanburg, SC, Robert Nunnamaker, Jr. of Oxford, NC, and Robbie N. Haskin, DVM of Dunn, NC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Wall and husband Andrew of Boiling Springs, SC, and Stephen Needy of Spartanburg, SC, Courtney Nunnamaker and Amanda Nunnamaker, both of Oxford, NC, and James "Jay" Haskins of Atlanta, GA; and great-grandchild, Audrey Wall. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Leroy Hayes Grant, Sr. and Jackson Burnette Grant, Jr.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hall-Wynne Funeral Home, 1113 W. Main St., Durham, NC 27701, by Pastor David Wilson. Visitation will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.



